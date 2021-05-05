Tebedu now Covid-19 orange zone with 28 cases over two weeks

KUCHING (May 5): Sarawak’s Covid-19 orange zones have risen to five after Tebedu reported 28 local infection cases in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the district, which was previously a yellow zone, joins Matu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis and Betong.

The state currently has 24 red zones namely Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Julau, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

There are no green zones left in the state with the remaining 11 districts namely Simunjan, Kabong, Marudi, Telang Usan, Lawas, Asajaya, Pusa, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang remaining as yellow zones.

Areas with more than 41 cases over a two-week period are designated as red zones while areas with 21 to 40 cases are categorised as orange zones and one to 20 cases are yellow zones. Green zones are areas with no Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police had issued 12 compounds in Kuching (4), Padawan (3), Sibu (3) and Bintulu (1) and Miri (1) for Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations.

It said the violations included eating at prohibited food outlets during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), not wearing face masks, not scanning the MySejahtera app, not preparing hand sanitizers for customers, failure to limit the number of customers entering premises, and being out of residence during the CMCO period.

Since March 18, 2020, the total number of compounds that have been issued until today is 6,209 compounds.

The committee also said that the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued 10 compounds under the jurisdiction of Dalat and Mukah District Council (7), Serian District Council (1), Kanowit District Council (1) and Sibu Municipal Council (1) for SOP violations

The total compounds issued by local authorities since Feb 1, 2021 is 180 compounds.