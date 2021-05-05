Upko, DAP call for probe on former IGP’s claims

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) and Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) have lodged a police report urging the relevant authorities to investigate former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s disclosure of political corruption and ministerial interference in the shuffling of police force.

Upko vice-president cum Kadamaian assemblyman Ewon Benedick and Sabah DAP Youth chief cum Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, in a joint statement said the disclosure made by Abdul Hamid during his last days as IGP regarding political corruption and ministerial interference in the shuffling of police force is very serious.

“The revelation is very serious and must be investigated by authorities, including the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The people have the right to judge the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Government based on the disclosure. They have the right to get the best service from the PDRM, which is to ensure national security and fair law enforcement, not the services that are of the ruling party’s political purposes,” the joint statement said on Tuesday.

Both Upko and DAP want a full investigation into Abdul Hamid’s disclosure and demand the truth from the government.

“We remain confident that Malaysia can be better governed, but not by way of leadership as revealed by Abdul Hamid.

“Hopes for better governance remain, but not in the current leadership of the country. The hope lies in new alternative leadership, through a new generation,” they said.

Also present at the Karamunsing police station were Sabah PKR cum Ketua Wanita Tuaran Chrisnadia Sinam and Parti Amanah Sabah chairman Lahirul Latigu.