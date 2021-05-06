203 traders issued compound fines for various offences

KEMAMAN (May 6): Some 203 traders nationwide have had compound fines totalling RM30,050 issued to them since April 21 for various trade offences.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said of the total, 90 traders were fined for not displaying price tags, not using stipulated price tags (60 cases) and selling goods at higher than the maximum prices (53 cases).

“A total of 29,170 premises were inspected nationwide (561 wholesale and 28,609 retail premises) in conjunction with the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri 2021, which started on April 21,” he told reporters at a supermarket in Kijal today.

He did not rule out the possibility that the price control scheme would be continued even after Aidilfitri if there is sudden spike in the prices of goods.

“…not only prices of chicken and meat, but all essential food items,” he said.

Rosol also advised consumers to conduct price comparisons via the Price Catcher application to get the best prices offered at the right premises.

Complaints can be forwarded to the KPDNHEP e-aduan portal at [email protected], the ministry’s hotline at 1-800-886-800, email to [email protected] or EzADU application, the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC), or via WhatsApp (019-279 4317), Facebook and Twitter or come in person to any nearby KPDNHEP office. – Bernama