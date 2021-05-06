94 KK journalists receive vaccination

KOTA KINABALU: Ninety-four media practitioners in Kota Kinabalu on Thursday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association chairman Jimmy Goh and Sabah Journalist Association president Datuk Mugunthan Vanar were among the recipients.

Jimmy thanked the State Government for including journalists among the first batch under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“KKJA appreciates the concern shown by the State Government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor towards journalists who are considered as frontliners,” said Goh.

He hoped that with journalists being vaccinated, it will give them and their family members a peace of mind.

“I believe some journalists have yet to register for the vaccine and I hope they will register soon. KKJA will help to register them and pass the list to the authority concerned for consideration,” said Jimmy after receiving his vaccination at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2, Thursday.

Jimmy said he is fine after receiving the vaccination and hope the public will register fast.

“Don’t listen to untrue stories about the vaccine. Get it to protect yourself and your family members,” he said.

Mugunthan also urged media practitioners in Sabah to take advantage of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Speaking at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 after receiving the first dosage of the Sinovac vaccine together with 93 other journalists from here, Muguthan reminded that the vaccination is a light out of the pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor who has approved in the cabinet to put media practitioners as frontliners for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“For that we are thankful,” he said.

Mugunthan said that there were more than 330 media members in Sabah and those in Tawau, Sandakan and Labuan have already received their immunisation.

“Quite a number have gotten the vaccine already. And now it is KK (Kota Kinabalu) that is getting it. We are thankful to it because we are exposed wherever we go and we have no idea who we meet,” he said.

“I hope that all media personnel will take advantage and be vaccinated. I know some don’t want to but it is good to be vaccinated. I think the negative news is not true, perhaps one or two cases but generally, it is good way to curb the pandemic…I think the vaccination is the best thing available to stop the spread of Covid-19. Yes, there is negative effect but you need to protect your colleagues, your family and whoever you meet,” he said.

He added that he was told that most of Sabah media practitioners have registered to take it.

Meanwhile, QEH II Chief Assistant Director, Dr Wan Sherhan Seruji said that they were expecting 94 people to turn up for the vaccination drive on Thursday.

He said that they were encouraged by the attendance and urged all Sabahans to register for the immunisation and get out of the pandemic.

“We have been in the pandemic for a long time and this is the best way to get out of it,” he said.