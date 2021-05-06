Active case detection to be held in Sibujaya after sudden spike in Covid-19 cases

SIBU (May 6): The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will again conduct active case detection (ACD) in Sibujaya this Saturday following the sudden increase of Covid-19 cases at the new township yesterday.

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said Sibujaya recorded 48 positive cases or 36 per cent of the total cases in Sibu yesterday.

He pointed out that these new cases were all scattered everywhere and not concentrated in one area.

“We are surprised Sibujaya can have 48 cases today (yesterday) and when we look at the map, the cases are almost at every zone apart from Pearl Avenue zone, commercial centre zone, factory areas zone, and KK Sibujaya zone.

“I asked Sibu Division Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun why this can happen everywhere in just one day, so we need to look into this issue,” he said during his Facebook live session last night.

He said the location for ACD in Sibujaya would be announced once it is confirmed.

He appealed to Sibujaya folk for cooperation and urged them to go for swab tests.

“We do not want Sibujaya to experience what they experienced in March. So please go for swab tests so that we can curb this problem as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that SDDMC is also considering conducting ACD again for the Tong Sang and Tiong Hua zones.

Tong Sang zone recorded seven cases yesterday, while Tiong Hua zone recorded 11 cases.

Dr Annuar also shared that Covid-19 infections do occur among Sibu Hospital staff but the figure was not high.

He also pointed out that if infections happened in the hospital, there are standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent further infections.

“However, if the infection happened from the outside, meaning the staff was infected from elsewhere, that one is not easy because the virus was brought from outside and possibly brought into the hospital.

“However, we take it very seriously if there are infections happening inside the hospital and they have SOPs to curb the infection,” he said.

He added SDDMC would review the workflow of the admission of positive cases at quarantine centres to avoid long waiting times at the hospital.