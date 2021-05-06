Agong congratulates Pandelela on winning gold in Fina World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated national diver Pandelela Rinong on winning the gold in the women’s individual 10 metre platform event at the 2021 Fina World Cup diving tournament in Japan, yesterday.

His Majesty also expressed his happiness and pride for her success in winning the first gold for the national squad at the tournament, thus making a new history for the national diving sport and making Malaysia famous on the world stage.

“His Majesty regards Pandelela’s achievement as a very meaningful success for Malaysia and also as an inspiration for her to continue to win the gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games this July,” as stated in a statement, which was posted on Istana Negara’s Instagram today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the outstanding achievement by the Sarawak-born national diver once again proved that Malaysia was capable of producing athletes and individuals of quality, calibre and international standard.

“It also proves that with commitment, high fighting spirit and hard work, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed at the global level,” it said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed the hope that Pandelela’s success and spirit would be a source of inspiration to all Malaysians, especially athletes, to work hard and strive to achieve success in their respective fields.

“His Majesty wished Pandelela good luck and for her to continue to achieve outstanding success, as well as creates history and brings glory to the country again at the Tokyo Olympic Games this July,” the statement added.

Pandelela, 28, displayed an energetic and convincing dive to top the final held at the Tokyo Aquatic Center, Japan by collecting 355.70 points after completing seven dives and overtaking host divers, Matsuri Arai and Caeli McKay of Canada, with 342.00 points and 338.55 points, respectively.

Pandelela’s success in winning the gold made her the only athlete to contribute a medal for the national diving team at the World Cup this time.

Pandelela, Leong Mun Yee, Wendy Ng Yan Yee, Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Cheong Jun Hoong will take on the national challenge in the diving event at the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for July 23 to Aug 8.

At the 2012 London Olympic Games, Pandelela won a bronze medal in the same event. — Bernama