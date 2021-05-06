Belaga folk waiting for response to request on district’s elevation, says PKR leader

KUCHING (May 6): The people of Belaga hope the state government will respond to their request to elevate the district to a division, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak information chief Abun Sui.

He said the local residents had twice brought the matter up with the state’s top leaders but had yet to receive a response.

“There were at least two events where the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) was informed about the request of Belaga to be elevated to a division. The first was on Feb 29, 2020 at Sungai Asap and secondly, on Oct 17, 2020 at Belaga town.

“I am not calling out to them (the state government) for my own political mileage but to help the people of Belaga who would like to see the district improve very much. The people need a response,” he said in a statement.

According to Abun, the construction of the Bakun and Murum dams symbolised the sacrifices of the people of Belaga, and therefore it would be apt for the district to be gazetted as the state’s 13th division.

He said Mukah was at one time underdeveloped but underwent a transformation after being elevated to a division.

“After becoming a division, Mukah developed faster and this can be seen from its airport which can cater to Boeing 737 airplanes.

“We urge the Sarawak government to respond to the request of Belaga residents. Until now there is no official response, be it positive or negative,” said Abun who is also PKR Hulu Rajang branch chairman.