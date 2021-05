KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak recorded five Covid-19 fatalities along with 391 new cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the death toll in the state had now increased to 195 and the cumulative number of infections was at 33,477 cases.

The latest deaths were recorded in Bintangor, Sibu, Sarikei, Bintulu and at the Sarawak General Hospital here.

MORE TO COME