Dr Chin: Over 1,000 senior citizens in Sibu expected to receive Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow

SIBU (May 6): A total 1,032 senior citizens here are expected to receive their Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at Sibu Indoor Stadium tomorrow, said Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

According to him, tomorrow’s exercise, which will run from 8am until 5pm, is a continuation of the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“(A total) 1,032 recipients (are expected for tomorrow’s vaccination at Sibu Indoor stadium). It is for those above 60 years old,” Dr Chin said when asked on the details of tomorrow’s vaccination programme.

Asked if this is a one-day programme, he said: “According to allocation of scheduled vaccine, it will be the first day of more to come.”

Turning to the recipients, he advised them to bring their medical card from the clinic, if they have multiple medical conditions and no pre-vaccination assessments done previously.

Additionally, Dr Chin revealed that the recipients here who had received their first dose of vaccine on April 19, will receive their second dose on May 10.

For the record, a total 924 senior citizens in Sibu Division, with several of them aged 100 years old, were among those given the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on April 19, under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Sibu had been picked as the first division in the state to kick off the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.