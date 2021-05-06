Duo claim trial to raping teenager

KOTA KINABALU: Two men claimed trial to gang raping a teenage girl four years ago.

Mohammad Gerseyrey Abd Mulok, 28, and Mohd Dzulhilmy Ibrahim, 32, denied committing the offence on September 4-5, 2017, at a lodging house in Beaufort between 11pm-6am.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge of raping the 17-year-old girl with two others, under Section 375B of the Penal Code.

Sessions Court judge Azreena Aziz set bail at RM10,000 with a deposit of RM5,000, deposited in two local sureties.

If they are found guilty, the two men face up to 30 years in prison.

In April 2019, two other men, Sudirman Mahyuddin and Kamaruddin Amir, were sentenced to 18 years behind bars after a full trial, on the same charge.

In her judgment, Azreena held that the prosecution had successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.