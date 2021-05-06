Elderly man living alone in ramshackle home in Bekenu gets new house in time for Raya

MIRI : A senior citizen in Kampung Gatas, Bekenu, will be celebrating Hari Raya in a new house this year, thanks to Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The plight of Ini Hayel, 70, who had lived in a rundown dilapidated house alone, had caught Rosey’s attention several months ago.

The Bekenu assemblywoman immediately sprung into action and constructed a new and safer house for Ini on the same plot, right next to his old house.

Ini, who will be moving into his new house on Saturday, was overwhelmed with gratitude and expressed his thanks to the state government, especially Rosey for the wonderful Hari Raya gift.

“I have been living alone in my dilapidated house as all my children are grown up and working far from me.

“I want to express my utmost gratitude to Datuk Rosey for this house which was built for me through the Rumah Community Project,” he said after receiving his new house on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rosey said the funds for Ini’s new house was from the Bekenu Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund.

“A new house was badly needed as the house occupied by the senior citizen was really dilapidated and also dangerous as part of the structure had collapsed. So we built him a new house right next to his old one,” she disclosed.

Also present to witness Ini receiving his new house was Kampung Gatas headman Mahjin Pilet and Councillor Sulaiman Ahmad.