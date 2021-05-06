Jame Reis takes over as Tatau police chief

BINTULU (May 6): DSP Jame Reis has begun duties as the new Tatau police chief, succeeding DSP Dennis Bunyam, who has been transferred to the Bintulu District police headquarters as the new deputy police chief.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Lukas Aket witnessed the handing over of duties ceremony on Wednesday.

Lukas said Dennis has done a good job in Tatau, especially in terms of the development of police officers and his good networking with the relevant government agencies.

He said Jame would continue this legacy and give his best to lead.

In his speech, Jame called on all Tatau police personnel to support each other in order to achieve the mission and vision of the police force.

“We are facing Covid-19 now and the challenge is getting greater, thus I hope we all can work together as a team,” he said.

Jame, who has served in the police force for 13 years, also called on the media to give full cooperation and support, as well as to continue being a partner in disseminating accurate information to the public.

Dennis thanked all police personnel and staff in Tatau for their strong support and the media for working alongside him all these years to give accurate information related to police duties in Tatau District.

He also extended his appreciation to the elected representatives, district office, government agencies, and private sector, including non-governmental organisations and public, for their support.

During the event, outgoing Police Family Association (Perkep) IPD Tatau chairperson Olivia Nayun also handed over the responsibility to Lumin Tarip.