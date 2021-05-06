Jeffrey leads 50 climbers in ‘Jom Sihat’ up Mt Kinabalu

KUNDASANG: Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan led a group of 50 climbers up Mt Kinabalu on Wednesday.

The expedition is Dr Jeffrey’s initiative to help promote the ‘Jom Sihat’ programme and more importantly, the diversity of KDM cultural costumes in conjunction with this year’s Kaamatan celebration.

The group is expected to summit Mt Kinabalu today (Friday) at 7am.

The group will be posing in the traditional attire of the KDM people once they summit the mountain.

Dr Jeffrey who turns 73 years old this year is accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Cecelia Edwin Kitingan.

The group arrived at the Panalaban Base Camp at around 4pm today (May 6), and stayed the night before summiting the mountain.