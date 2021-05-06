Jobless man charged with trafficking cannabis in Kuching

KUCHING (May 6): An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday with trafficking cannabis.

No plea was recorded from Samuel Max Sigar Tabad, 32, after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The accused was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act.

He faces the death penalty or life imprisonment and with no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Samuel is accused of trafficking a total of 2.96 kilogrammes of cannabis along the sidewalk near Green Hill Corner here, on Dec 23, 2020 at about 5pm.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad requested that the case be transferred to the High Court as the chemical report had been completed.

The court ordered the accused to be further detained at Puncak Borneo Prison pending mention of the case on a date to be fixed later.

The accused was represented by lawyer Roger Chin.

