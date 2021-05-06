Lawas OCPD: Body found in Trusan river believed to be non-M’sian

LAWAS (May 6): The body of an unidentified man found floating in the Trusan river at Kampung Gelapas Laut here on Monday is believed to a foreigner.

District police chief DSP Roslan Leman said the conclusion was made after an inspection found no Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) inoculation scar on either shoulder.

“We believe the body found is not that of a Malaysian citizen, due to the shoulders not having the BCG injection mark and also based on information received from the villagers,” he told the press here yesterday.

According to Roslan, police were informed of the body’s discovery around 7.30am, by a caller who spotted the shirtless body floating at the riverbank near an orchard about 50 metres from the village road.

“The body was only dressed in a pair of jeans. No physical injuries were found and the case has been classified as sudden death pending further investigation,” he added.

The body was sent to Trusan health clinic for further action.

For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post’s Telegram Channel