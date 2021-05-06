Malaysia records 3,551 new daily Covid-19 cases, Selangor tops the list

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): The Health Ministry recorded 3,551 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 427,927.

Selangor remains in the lead as the state with the most cases at 1,137, followed by KL Federal Territory with 477 cases, and Sarawak with 391 cases.

The least number of cases by state today is Labuan Federal Territory with two cases, followed by Perlis with three cases, and Sabah with 69 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in terms of percentage, Selangor accounts for 32 per cent of today’s total, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur at 13.4 per cent, and Sarawak at 11 per cent.

“Of the 3,551 cases today, 16 import cases involving 10 Malaysians and six foreign citizens.

“The remaining 3,535 domestic cases involved 3,242 Malaysians and 293 foreign citizens,” he said in a statement this evening.

Only three cases today are related to detention centre clusters, which include two cases at the Tembok Pengkalan Chepa cluster and one case at the Pagar Sri Lalang cluster.

Currently, 33,762 cases nationwide are still active and being treated.

Dr Noor Hisham said 2,709 recoveries were also recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 392,555 cases.

“There are 354 cases currently being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 199 requiring breathing assistance.

“The ministry has also recorded 19 deaths today, including 18 Malaysians and one foreign citizen, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,610 or 0.38 per cent of all cumulative cases,” he said.

The deceased were residents of Johor, Sarawak, Terengganu, Selangor, Kedah, Pahang, Kelantan, KL Federal Territory, and Negri Sembilan. They were aged between 31 and 92.

As with previous Covid-19 related deaths, the deceased had a history of medical ailments including diabetes, high-blood pressure, heart disease, meningioma, lymphoma, chronic kidney disease, dyslipidemia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, tuberculosis, stroke, and psoriatic arthritis.

“The ministry has also detected the emergence of 14 new Covid-19 clusters today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia to 1,740.

“Presently 1,322 clusters have been deemed to have ended, including seven today. These are the Bukit Sera cluster, the Danan cluster, the Jalan Kubota Sentral cluster, the Jalan Kenanga cluster, the Pagar Bukit Chagar cluster, the Tembok Taiping cluster, and the Jalan Taming cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

This leaves 418 clusters still active in the country.

The 14 new clusters include eight workplace-related clusters, two community clusters, one Education Ministry institution cluster, one other education cluster, one high-risk group cluster, and one religious cluster.

By state starting with Selangor, the new clusters include the Jalan Batu Arang cluster in Gombak, the Industri Platinum cluster in Kuala Selangor, the Jalan Sungai Merab cluster in Hulu Langat and Sepang, and the Jalan Teknologi Kota Damansara cluster in Petaling.

“For Perak, these are the Persiaran Meru Raya cluster in Kinta dan Manjung, and the Persiaran Greentown Tujuh cluster in Kinta, Larut, Matang, and Selama.

“In Kelantan, the clusters include the Jalan Temangan cluster in Machang, and the Kampung Chat cluster in Pasir Mas,” he said.

Two clusters are located in Johor, which are the Jalan Pertama Empat in Johor Baru, and the Jalan Korma cluster in Batu Pahat.

The remaining clusters include the Industri Lengkuk Teknologi cluster at Seremban and Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan, the Jalan Tunku cluster at Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Putatan, and Penampang in Sabah, the Indera Mahkota Lima cluster at Kuantan in Pahang, and the Dah Lubuk Emas cluster at Bandar Baharu in Kedah. – Malay Mail