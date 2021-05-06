Manyin questions why Baru didn’t resolve SK Lg Sukang issue as federal minister

KUCHING (May 6): Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong has questioned why Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian was unable to resolve the issue of stalled construction on SK Long Sukang in Lawas while he was Minister of Works.

Manyin pointed out that Baru had every opportunity to do so when he held the federal portfolio under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government from 2018 to 2020.

“He was the co-chairman of the State Development Action Council (MTPNg), a committee that was in charge of the overall project development by the federal government in Sarawak between 2018 and 2019, where he had the authority to solve the problem, yet he never raised the issue or attempted to settle the problem.

“We cannot help but feel that he is merely trying to garner attention for political mileage,” Manyin said in a statement today in response to Baru’s previous statement questioning the delays.

Manyin said his ministry is well aware of the issue, which comes under the purview of the federal Ministry of Education (MoE).

“It is quite surprising that YB Baru Bian is raising this issue only now when it has been there since 2010,” he said, pointing out that Baru has been an elected representative since 2011.

“He should have reached out to MoE in order to understand the actual problem and provide suggestions for practical solutions, instead of just throwing criticisms,” Manyin stressed.

The minister explained the SK Long Sukang project, which consisted of six classrooms and an academic block, canteen, student hostels, dining hall, preschool, and other related facilities, began in 2009 at a cost of RM19.442 million and was scheduled to be completed in 2012.

However, due to slope failure in 2010, construction of the classroom and academic block, as well as the school canteen was stopped upon advice from geotechnical experts, and were subsequently taken out of the project scope in 2014.

“In the meantime, other project scopes that include student hostels, dining hall, preschool building, and other related facilities were completed and handed over to MoE in May 2014,” he said.

“MoE was eager to continue the project but there was a dispute between the joint venture companies. We were informed that the dispute was only resolved in 2020. As far as we are concerned, the delayed construction of the administrative and academic block, canteen, as well as the additional scope to improve the slope have been resubmitted to the federal Economic Planning Unit (EPU) by MoE for Notice of Change (NoC) in 2020.”

Manyin pointed out the Sarawak government has decided to step in and approve the construction of six units of teachers’ quarters for SK Long Sukang under the Regional Corridor Development Authority–Northern Region Development Agency (Recoda–NRDA) and this is currently under construction and expected to be completed in July next year.

On the issue of establishing a sports school in Lawas, Manyin explained staffing required specialised personnel in each field of sport, nutritionist, physiologist, and others.

As such, sports schools should be established in bigger towns with better facilities available to attract good quality teachers, coaches, psychologists, and other specialists, he said.

“Nevertheless, we are glad that YB Baru Bian is concerned for our sportsmen and the need for a sports school in Sarawak. We wish to inform YB Baru Bian that the issue is not new and the Sarawak government has been pursuing this matter for quite some time now,” he said.

He pointed out the State Education Department had applied to the MoE for a Sekolah Sukan Malaysia to be located in Kuching since 2017.

Manyin also said his ministry is aware of issues surrounding the shortage of teachers in the state.

“We have brought up the matter to the attention of the Prime Minister through our Chief Minister in February 2021. We had also discussed the matter personally with the federal Minister of Education and proposed recommendations to resolve the problems to him.

“Response from the minister is that they will study the proposal and look into ways to solve the problem once and for all. We hope that MoE will take action immediately,” he added.