MOU to reduce KK plastic waste

KOTA KINABALU: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday between the City Hall (DBKK) and Blu Hope Ventures Sdn Bhd, to establish cooperation for introduction and implementation of the ‘Kota Kinabalu Plastic Neutral Project’ programme.

The program is aimed at reducing plastic waste around the city by bringing in the latest technologies to manage, dispose of and solve plastic waste using technologies such as new pyrolysis, Cat-HTR (Catalytic Hydrothermal Reaction) and other recycling technologies to convert wastes into synthetic oils, waxes and gases that can be reused in industries and manufacturing.

This ground-breaking new platform also includes the provision of waste disposal facilities in outlying areas such as in islands and villages as well as awareness programs to reduce the use of single use plastic and sustainable environmental health and cleaning up of Sabah’s biodiverse habitats.

It was believed that this program will benefit all levels of society in the city centre, in an effort to preserve and conserve the environment and also in line with the efforts of the Sabah State Government in its campaign to avoid singe use plastics usage.

Kota Kinabalu Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip and DBKK Deputy Director General (Operations) Robert Lipon signed the MOU on behalf of DBKK, while Director of Blu Hope Ventures Sdn Bhd Clare Ethel Raja and Community Director of Blu Hope Ventures Sdn Bhd Monica Chin represented the company in the signing ceremony.

Also present was Founder of Blu Hope Ventures Sdn Bhd, Simon Christopher and DBKK senior officers.

Blu Hope founder Simon Christopher said the signing of the MoU was an important and historic day as ultimately Sabah could lead the way across Malaysia and the rest of the Coral Triangle with Sabah Plastic Neutral alongside Timor-Leste Plastic Neutral at the beginning of United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

“By working together with local partners such a Borneo Waste Industries (BWI), WWF Sabah, Sabah Environmental Trust and others we can start bringing real, tangible value to one and all local stakeholders through plastic collection and the creation of local circular economies for the rest of the world to watch, follow and support,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Monica said “Its incredibly exciting because working closely with DBKK starting in key locations like Pulau Gaya with Blu Hope’s Water is Life.

“Sabah Schools and Fish-Bomb-Free-Sabah initiatives we can now bring very real, shared value to Sabah’s most remote and frontier communities. We only have one Sabah, now is the time for Sabah to shine and lead the way,”