Najib’s RM27 mln money-laundering trial to start in August, continue in March and April 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s money-laundering trial involving RM27 million in the High Court is now scheduled to start this August, his lawyer confirmed.

Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, one of Najib’s lawyers, confirmed to Malay Mail that the High Court in Kuala Lumpur had today vacated the July trial dates and maintained the August trial dates for the case.

This means that the trial will begin in August instead of July.

Najib’s trial was previously scheduled to be heard on July 5-8, July 12-15, July 26-29, as well as Aug 2-5 and Aug 9-10. The July dates will no longer apply, now that they have been vacated.

On top of maintaining the August trial dates, Nur Syahirah said the High Court had today fixed additional trial dates in 2022 for the case, namely March 7-10, March 28-31, April 11-14, and April 25-28.

These dates were fixed in a case management today before High Court deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas.

Nur Syahirah also said the case would come up for case management again on July 16 before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, who will be presiding over the trial.

On Feb 8, 2019, Najib had claimed trial to the three charges of money-laundering involving RM27 million.

Najib is alleged to have received the funds — which are allegedly proceeds from unlawful activities — into his private bank accounts. — Malay Mail