New Covid-19 cluster in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah registered one new cluster involving the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) office here in the state capital, on Thursday.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun revealed that the index case involved a 66-year-old woman, who works as a cleaner on the second floor of the said building.

Masidi said the woman tested positive during a symptomatic screening at Luyang Health Clinic on April 23.

He said contact tracing and Covid-19 screenings for the new cluster, which is dubbed as the Jalan Tunku Kota Kinabalu Cluster, had already begun.

As of Thursday, the cluster has registered a total of 10 cases, three in the state capital, four in Papar, two in Putatan and one in Penampang.

Masidi had also disclosed that Sabah registered a total of 69 new cases on Thursday, with Sandakan recording the highest number of cases with 21 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (16) and Kalabakan (10).

“No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday,” he said in a statement.