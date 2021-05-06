No inter-district travel in Sabah May 10-16

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government has decided to not allow inter-district travel in the state from May 10 to May 16.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that inter-district travel would only be permitted for ‘emergency matters’.

“During this period, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang would be categorised as one district,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Masidi added that the police will be setting up roadblocks during the said period to prevent any inter-district travel activities.