PAM Sabah Awards 2021 opens for nomination

KOTA KINABALU: PAM Sabah Chapter will be launching its inaugural PAM Sabah Awards 2021.

Its newly elected cairman, Ar Shahriman Abdullah, said the awards was actually the brainchild of immediate past chairman, Ar. Rizal Ahmad Banjar, in 2019, to promote the recognition for architectural excellence and recognise honours for architects, clients/owners and builders/contractors.

“Unfortunately, the implementation of the program was delayed as a result of the MCO/CMCO, but I hope that with the availability of the vaccines now throughout the country, the program could be implemented together with the Borneo Architectural Festival by the end of the year,” said Shahriman during PAM Sabah Chapter’s annual general meeting on April 10.

The convener for the awards, Ar. Victor Wong, disclosed that there will be six categories open for the awards, namely, Single Residential, Multiple Residential (Low Rise) Multiple Residential (High Rise), Commercial (Low Rise), Commercial (High Rise) and Public/Institutional.

“The awards is open to all PAM Sabah Chapter corporate members who are registered with the Board of Architects Malaysia, and for projects completed in Sabah not more than 10 years after obtaining the certificate of occupation in Council’s rated areas, or in the case of the projects being outside the Council’s rated areas, equivalent evidence of statutory completion and handing over to the clients not more than 10 years,” said Wong.

There will be six stages from nomination to final judging to ensure transparency, involving shortlisting of entries, technical reviews, first and second judging. The Master Jury shall be consisting of the PAM Sabah Chapter chairman, two eminent Sabahan architects, and a government agency representative.

The convener, co-convener, and members of the jury are not allowed to participate in the awards.

The PAM Sabah Awards rules can be viewed in PAM Sabah Chapter’s website, http://www.pamsabah.com.