Sarawak records third highest new Covid-19 cases in country with 391

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak today recorded 391 new Covid-19 cases, the third highest number of new Covid-19 cases after Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, he said Selangor reported 1,137 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 477 new cases.

Kelantan recorded the fourth highest number of new cases with 326 cases, followed by Penang with 305 cases, Johor (258 cases), Perak (137 cases), Kedah (112 cases), Pahang (97 cases), Negeri Sembilan (85 cases), Malacca (82 cases), Sabah (69 cases), Terengganu (58 cases), Putrajaya (12 cases), Perlis (3 cases) and Labuan (2 cases).

With a total of 3,551 new cases recorded today, the cumulative total positive cases in the country was brought to 427,927.