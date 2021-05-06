SDMC: EMCO at two longhouses in Pakan, Meradong end

KUCHING (May 6): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to end the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at two longhouses in Pakan and Meradong.

The longhouses are Rh Mathew, Lubok Pisang, Genega in Pakan and Rh Dangat, Sg Kawi, Bintangor, Meradong.

“SDMC has decided to conclude the EMCO at the two longhouses since the swab tests did not detect new Covid-19 positive cases,” said SDMC in its daily update statement today.

SDMC said there was also no evidence showing that the virus infection had spread within the communities concerned.

“SDMC would like to take this opportunity to thank all agencies and residents involved to make the enforcement of the EMCO a success,” it added.