SDMC to tighten SOP to break chain of Covid-19 infections

KUCHING (May 6): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will tighten the existing Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) to establish a circuit breaker to break the current chain of Covid-19 infections in the state.

It said in a statement that this latest directive comes after the committee carried out a risk assessment and took into account the current trend of increasing Covid-19 infection cases.

“The SOPs will be enforced from 12.01am on May 7 until 11.59pm on May 17,” it said, adding that the SOP guidelines is available at the National Security Council website at http://www.mkn.gov.my/web/ms/sop-pkpb-2/.

