SEDC pays RM2,374,200 in tithes to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has handed over their 2020 business tithes (Zakat) amounting to RM2,374,200 to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak.

The handing-over was performed on Tuesday by SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Dato Husain during a Zoom online meeting held at Grand Margherita Hotel.

Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak was represented by its general manager, Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abg Mohd Nailie.

According to Abdul Aziz, this year’s handover ceremony had to be held online in order to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the authorities but it was not an obstacle for SEDC to fulfil its corporate responsibilities.

He said that the amount of business tithes for 2020 was more than the previous year’s due to the encouraging revenue from its business operations as well as dividend payments received from strategic investments.

“Our total revenue for the year 2020 had been encouraging especially from the receipts of dividend payments and thus we are able to pay more business tithes,” he said, adding that SEDC’s achievements in 2020 was encouraging despite facing the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abdul Aziz said that SEDC was also not spared from the impacts of Covid-19, which had generally affected its business operations including the tourism and hospitality sector due to the drastic decline in the number of visitors from outside Sarawak.

He added that the situation also contributed to the decline in customer numbers and sales fell sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic hit from January last year.

Meanwhile, Abang Shibli expressed his appreciation to SEDC for contributing to its coffers, namely through payment of business zakat despite facing various challenges due to the current situation.

“The month of Ramadan is the best time for all parties to double their deeds as well as take the opportunity to do good by sharing sustenance with the needy as a sign of gratitude for the blessings given by Allah SWT,” he said.

Also present at the handover ceremony were SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir, deputy general manager Rakayah Hamdan and board members Datu Laura Lee and Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.