Tanjung Manis now Covid-19 yellow zone

KUCHING (May 6): Tanjung Manis today has been classified as a Covid-19 yellow zone from orange after recording 14 local transmission cases in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement today, SDMC said this brought the total number of Covid-19 yellow zones in Sarawak to 12, while the number of orange zones was down to four.

“The total number of Covid-19 red zones remains unchanged at 24 and there is no green zone,” it added.

SDMC said Sarawak still had a total of 76 active Covid-19 clusters, 18 of which reported a total of 69 new cases and the rest saw no new infection.

It said police had issued a total of 16 compound notices to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Of the total, seven compound notices were issued in Kuching, four in Bintulu, three in Serian and two in Padawan.

SDMC said seven of these offences involved not wearing face masks, followed by four individuals who were caught dining in at eateries when they were not permitted to, two individuals did not register for MySejahtera, two premises operated beyond the stipulated business hour and one did not update the customer registration logbook.

With this, the cumulative total of compound notices issued since March 18 last year was brought to 6,225.

SDMC said the Local Government and Housing Ministry had also issued 19 compound notices to those flouting the SOP.

It added that the ministry issued these compound notices through the various local, municipal and district councils.

Seven compound notices were issued by the Matu and Daro District Councils, six others were issued by Mukah and Dalat District Councils, two by Sarikei District Council, two by Padawan Municipal Council, one by Sibu Municipal Council and one by Miri City Council.

Of the total, 15 offences involved not updating the registration logbook, two other offences did not register for MySejahtera, one operated beyond the stipulated business hour and one did not prepare the registration logbook.