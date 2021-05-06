Tenom Unduk Ngadau wants to be policewoman

TENOM: Tenom Unduk Ngadau Borderless pageant selected Ivy Elchrisstia Idin, 20, from Kampung Masanoi as her queen recently.

Ivy bested 10 other contestants in the district level pageant which was held at the Sri Ontoros Hall in Kemabong recently. She would be representing Tenom in the state level pageant.

When contacted by the Borneo Post, Ivy shared that there was a different ambiance in the Unduk Ngadau pageant this time due to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It isn’t like previous pageants where one can hear the cheers of those attending the event, filling the entire venue. I feel a bit melancholy because of the absence of merriment in the event. Nevertheless, I am thankful that everything went smoothly during the contest,” she said.

Ivy, who is the youngest from a family of six aspires to be a policewoman and hopes that her dream would someday come true.

“I didn’t further my study after completing my secondary school education because I want to apply to become a policewoman,” she said.

She explained that her interest to work as a police officer stems from seeing her grandfather, her uncle, brother and cousin who are all working as policemen.

“And I also admire the police uniform which symbolises strength, dedication, and respected by the people.”

Ivy also explained that the reason she joined the pageant was because she was attracted to the beauty of the traditional attires/costumes that are being introduced by all the contestants who belong to the Kadazandusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) group.

“Additionally, I am also interested to introduce the tradition of my people, the Murut Tagol. Thirdly, I want to try my luck, find some experience and raise my confidence,” she said.

She explained that the Murut people are divided into the Murut Tahol or Tagal, Tidung or Tirong, Timugon, Sembakung, Paluan, Bookan, Kalabakan, Murut Serundung, Murut Agabag or Ahavah, Tanggara or Tanggala, Kolor or Kolod or Akolod, Murut Nabai, Murut Gana or Hana and Murut Lundayeh/Lun Bawang.

There are 14 Murut sub-groups and each has their own unique traditional attire, she said.

“What I wore during the competition is called the ‘baju simbah’. It is one of the attire of the Murut Tagol people. The ‘baju simbah’ is the first traditional attire before the ‘pinongkoloh’ started to be worn by girls and women of the Murut Tagol group in the past.

“The ‘baju simbah’ was used by girls and women as their daily attire and is matched with a sarong.”

Ivy won the Unduk Ngadau crown for Tenom, a crystal trophy, cash and a hamper from Kopi Fatt Choi.

Coming second in the competition is Ruth Erradiya Maik who would be representing Kemabong in the upcoming State level competition, while the third place is won by Savitha Aneng Anthony.