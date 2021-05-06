Tiong warns owners not rent out properties to tenants from outside Bintulu

BINTULU (May 6): Property owners here are reminded by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing not to rent their houses or shops to new tenants from outside the district during current Covid-19 period.

He warned that this would be his final reminder and property owners who defy this directive would face stern action.

Tiong added the authorities would not tolerate any further breach of the order and landlords cannot blame the authorities for taking stricter actions.

“In one case, the tenants of a rental unit have repeatedly crossed into other districts to work and then tested positive after returning.

“This had resulted in the rental unit being locked down three times. Why do the people continue to stubbornly dismiss the SOPs?” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the rental properties have been the locations of many confirmed cases and clusters of infections.

Tiong said the authorities have repeatedly called on the business owners to cooperate with the Covid-19 prevention efforts, including by not renting out their properties to people from outside the district, monitoring the flow of people, and maintaining sanitary conditions.

He added that there are also a group of people who continue to violate the SOPs.

According to him, during roadblock checks, many road users claimed to be travelling to work but refused to provide details of their workplaces.

He said it is very difficult to understand why the public cannot exercise some self-discipline and self-sacrifice to stay home and not go out unless necessary, for the sake of their families’ health.

“Everyone must take preventing the spread of Covid-19 as their top priority by exercising personal responsibility in abiding with the SOPs.

“With cases declining in the urban areas, many people have begun to take things lightly and this will allow the virus to bounce back,” he warned.