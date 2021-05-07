1st Infantry Division personnel head to Kapit to serve at field hospital

KUCHING (May 7): The army’s First Division Infantry yesterday deployed three medical officers to serve at the military field hospital at Dewan Masyarakat Melayu, Kapit.

Also departing for Kapit was one general officer and 35 personnel comprising paramedics, quartermasters and drivers.

A statement said the flight left here for Sibu at 2.55pm and upon arrival there, army personnel continued the journey to Kapit by road.

They brought with them equipment such as beds, medical trolleys, computers, X-Ray machines, tents, oxygen tanks, and portable air-conditioning units, to be used at the field hospital which is expected to commence operations today.

The field hospital is being set up to house and treat non-Covid-19 patients, thus easing the strain on Kapit Hospital which is currently accommodating a large number of Covid-19 cases.