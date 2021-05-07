30,000 ‘yummers’ expected in KK Food Fiesta

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 30,000 “yummers” are expected to register their membership with EatNclubs.com to participate in 2021 Kota Kinabalu Food Fiesta.

Committee member of the event, Raymond Chon said the 2021 Kota Kinabalu Food Fiesta will see at least 100 food and beverage outlets around the city centre to showcase their products, and give special treat to “yummers”.

Yummers is the name for EatNclubs.com members.

“This 2021 Kota Kinabalu Food Fiesta will be happening for 100 days, from 13 May to 22 August, where all participating outlets will be given the opportunity to be visited by our Yummers.

“Those who because Yummers will be given special treatment where they have the chance to claim two type of meal at any participant outlets for only RM1. This is to encourage repeat sales.

“This event is aimed to boost economy recovery after the Covid-19 impacts, increase guest flow and also cash flow in the market,” she said.

With social media supports, 2021 Kota Kinabalu Food Fiesta will also promote local food to global and hoping to unite all races using varieties of food.

“For the next 100 days of this event, we are expecting to see more job opportunities created and also bring the traditional business to online,” he added after the press conference on Friday.

With the current pandemic, 2021 Kota Kinabalu Food Fiesta will be not held in one location to avoid crowd, but it will be done in the participants’ outlet instead.