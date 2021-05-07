97-year-old from Belaga becomes Malaysia’s oldest person to receive Covid-19 jab

KUCHING (May 7): At the age of 97, Bawang Lusa became arguably the oldest person in the country to be given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to ‘Pusat Maklumat Rakyat Belaga’ Facebook page, the woman, who hails from Rumah Aging in Long Daah, Belaga, received her first dose at the Belaga Health Clinic this morning.

“The spirit and courage of Bawang Lusang should be emulated, to answer the government’s call to ensure as many Malaysians as possible receive the vaccine.

“Well done ‘Nenek Bawang’,” said the Facebook post.

The Belaga Health Clinic is currently in the second phase of vaccinating the second main group of vaccine recipients of senior citizens aged 60 years old and above.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in a Facebook post on May 5 said Sarawak had achieved the one-million mark in the number of people registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said the state aims to administer up to 80,000 jabs per day once vaccines are increasingly and exponentially available in the next four to six weeks.

“We already have 150,000 doses of vaccines delivered before the end of April. We are supposed to receive at least another 2,800,000 doses for May-July. Based on our current registration rate, we only need to have 2,000,000 doses,” he said.

Dr Sim said under Phase One, a total of 43,875 Sarawakians are eligible, while 950,000 are eligible under Phase Two, and 1,080,000 are eligible for Phase Three.