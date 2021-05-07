Agrobank launches mobile ATM services for 9 southern region districts

KUCHING (May 7): Agrobank launched its first mobile automated teller machine (ATM) yesterday, becoming among the first banks in the country to provide the service in nine districts in the southern region of Sarawak.

A press statement said the launch of the mobile ATM is part of Agrobank’s continuous commitments to support the un-served and underserved communities towards achieving financial inclusion and to broaden access to financing.

Agrobank chairman Dato Mustapha Buang said Agrobank will continuously show strong commitment in supporting the state government’s initiatives towards achieving full financial inclusion which would improve the rural communities and at the same time support the economic growth, particularly in rural areas.

“We are pleased to introduce the mobile ATM banking services and we are proud to become among the first banks to provide mobile ATM to the community in the southern region of Sarawak, namely Padawan, Bau, Lundu, Sematan, Lingga, Pantu, Tebedu, Asajaya and Sebuyau.

“With the potential development of activities in Sarawak, Agrobank sees greater needs to help drive the economic activities,” said Mustapha.

He said more than 72 per cent of Agrobank branches and kiosks are located in rural areas, and the bank always believes that comprehensive financial services are powerful tools for strong and inclusive economic growth as well as empowering individuals and the community.

“If one takes a trip down memory lane, the bank’s efforts can be seen back in 1994 where Agrobank launched Patriot Rajang, the first banking service in Malaysia offered on a vessel plying the Rajang River to reach the local communities in the towns of Kapit, Sibu and Belaga.

“Today, our efforts continue and with this mobile ATM, it is hoped that it will create easy banking services for the rural communities in Sarawak,” he added.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at yesterday’s launch of the mobile ATM.