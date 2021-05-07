Covid-19: 3 new clusters, including one involving a place of worship, declared in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 7): The State Health Department today declared three new community Covid-19 infection clusters, including one involving a place of worship.

In a statement today, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that the clusters are Kampung Hilir Beladin Cluster in Pusa, Jalan Limbang Cluster in Miri and Penurin Cluster in Betong.

It said that the Kampung Hilir Beladin Cluster involves a village in the Pusa area.

“The index case is a 67-year-old man traced from screening of symptomatic individuals at a healthcare facility. The case tested positive for RTK Antigen screening test on April 30 and was referred to Sarawak General Hospital before being confirmed positive for Covid-19 through rT-PCR test on May 2,” it said.

The result of further investigation and active contact detection among family members and social contacts yielded another 45 positive cases. The infection spread of this cluster stemmed from religious activity conducted in the village.

Meanwhile, a total of 435 individuals were screened where 46 individuals including the index case were found positive, while 43 were negative. Another 346 cases are still awaiting laboratory results. All who tested positive for Covid-19 have been admitted to Betong Hospital and Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) Betong for further treatment and isolation.

SDMC said the Jalan Limbang Cluster in Miri is yet another community cluster and involves a place of worship at Jalan Limbang.

“The index case is a 67-year-old man detected through screening for being symptomatic on April 30.

“Comprehensive surveillance has been carried out on site, given that there was close interaction among the committee members of the place of worship concerned.

“Active case detection of close and social contacts was also conducted with a total of 108 individuals screened, whereby 18 including the index case tested positive while two were negative. Another 88 are still awaiting results,” it said.

As for the Penurin Cluster in Betong, SDMC said it involves a longhouse with the index case, a 49-year-old man, detected through pre-surgical screening at a healthcare facility in Kuching district.

“The case was found positive for rT-PCR screening test on May 1. Results of further investigation and active contact detection among family members and social contacts to the index case yielded an additional 22 positive cases.

“A total of 185 individuals were screened where 23 individuals were found positive for Covid-19 including the index case, and 160 negative. Two are still awaiting results,” it said, adding that positive cases have been admitted to SGH and PKRC in Betong for further treatment and isolation.

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 infection clusters in the state, namely the Gelong Cluster in Kapit and Jalan Gridbid Cluster in Miri, have ended after not recording any new cases in the last 28 days.

SDMC said that the number of active clusters in the state is 77 clusters.

“A total of 15 clusters have recorded 134 new cases, while 62 clusters did not record any,” it said.