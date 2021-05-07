Covid-19: 582 new recovery and discharged cases in S’wak today

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak recorded 582 new Covid-19 recoveries and discharged cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This brings the overall Covid-19 recoveries and discharged cases to 27,368 or 79.96 per cent of the total positive cases in Sarawak,” the committee said in its daily update.

It added that 286 of these cases were recorded in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC under the hospital followed by Sibu Hospital and its PKRC with 203 cases, Miri Hospital and its PKRC (57), Sarawak General Hospital and its PKRC (39), Sarikei Hospital and its PKRC (31), Kapit Hospital and its PKRC (27), Serian PKRC (12), Betong PKRC (12), Sri Aman Hospital (7), Mukah PKRC (5) and Limbang Hospital (3).

SDMC said a total of 6,450 individuals were still being treated at the respective hospitals and PKRC.

It added that the state reported a total of 750 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police issued a total of 47 compound notices to individuals who flouted standard operating procedures (SOP).

Of the total, 27 compound notices were issued in Kuching, 13 in Bintulu, five in Miri and two in Padawan.

SDMC said 17 of these offences involved patronising bistros beyond the stipulated business hours, 13 for individuals failing to practise physical distancing, five offences on premises operating beyond the stipulated hours and four on individuals who did not scan the MySejahtera QR code.

It added that three other offences involved premises that failed to update the customer registration logbook and one offence on having more than two individuals in a vehicle during the special Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“This brings the cumulative number of compound notices issued since March 18 last year to 6,272,” said SDMC.