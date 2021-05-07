Covid-19: New cases jump to 750 in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today shot up to 750 from 391 yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed.

According to a post on his Facebook page, the state remained the second highest in the country after Selangor which recorded 1,424 new infections.

The country’s tally of new cases for today is 4,498, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 432,425.

The new cases in Sarawak brought the state’s total number of infections so far to 34,227.

Other states that recorded three-digit cases today were Kuala Lumpur with 436, Johor (327), Penang (313), Kelantan (297), Kedah (209), Negeri Sembilan (188), Sabah (153) and Perak (148).

The states with less than 100 cases were Terengganu with 87, Pahang (78), Malacca (74), Putrajaya (eight), Perlis (four) and Labuan (two).