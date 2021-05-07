Covid-19: Sarawak death toll rises to 201 with six more deaths; 750 new infections recorded

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak recorded six Covid-19 fatalities and 750 new cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its daily update that this brought Sarawak’s death toll to 201 and the cumulative tally of positive cases to 34,277.

The latest fatalities were recorded in Bintulu, Sibu, Miri and Bintangor.

SDMC said one of the fatalities involved an 80-year-old man who was referred to the Bintulu Hospital from a care centre.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

The case had a bad cough and difficulty in breathing for three days prior admission. His swab test result came back positive for Covid-19 on April 26.

His health condition deteriorated and he passed away on May 3. He had hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Another fatality involved a 59-year-old man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after a swab test at a private healthcare facility.

He was tested positive for the virus on April 22 and his health condition deteriorated and he passed away on May 5. He was linked to the Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster and had no comorbidities.

Another fatality involved a 75-year-old man who was admitted to the Miri Hospital when his swab test results came back positive for Covid-19 on April 14.

His health condition deteriorated and he passed away on May 6. He had hypertension and was linked to the Abak Bon Cluster.

Another fatality involved a 60-year-old woman who was taken to the Bintangor Health Clinic after experiencing a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days.

The case was referred to the Sarikei Hospital and she tested positive for the virus on April 30.

Her health condition deteriorated and she passed away on May 7. She had hypertension, heart disease, dyslipidemia and asthma.

Another fatality involved a 77-year-old man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after experiencing a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30 and passed away on May 7 after his health condition deteriorated. The case had no comorbidities.

Another fatality involved a 77-year-old man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after experiencing a cough and difficulty in breathing.

He tested positive for the virus on April 8 and his health condition deteriorated eventually passing away on May 7. The case had hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that out of the 750 new cases reported today, 677 of them had been ordered to undergo quarantine.

It added that 571 or 68.93 per cent of the total new cases were detected in Miri, Selangau, Sibu, Sarikei, Bintulu, Pusa and Kanowit.

Miri topped the highest number of cases at 124, followed by Selangau with 111 cases, Sibu (94), Sarikei (53), Bintulu (50), Pusa (45) , Kanowit (40), Pakan (36), Meradong (29), Betong (29), Kuching (22), Song (22), Kapit (20), Bau (17), Saratok (12), Subis (10), Tebedu (8), Limbang (7), Samarahan (6), Mukah (6), Sebauh (2), Lundu (2), Julau (2), Tatau (1), Lawas (1) and Lubok Antu (1).

“Of these 750 new cases, a total of 36 individuals had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 when taking their swab tests,” said SDMC.

It added that two of these new cases were imported ones from Indonesia.