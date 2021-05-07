Covid-19: Sarawak red zones up to 26 after Pusa and Betong districts turn red

KUCHING (May 7): The number of Covid-19 red zones in the state have increased to 26 after Pusa and Betong districts turned red today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that Pusa district turned red from yellow after recording 46 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days while Betong district turned red from orange after recording 58 new local transmissions in the last two weeks.

“This increased the number of districts with Red status to 26,” it said in a statement today.

The other red zones are Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Julau, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Meanwhile, Matu district reverted back to yellow from orange after recording only 20 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days.

This brought the number of yellow zones in the state to 12, with the other yellow zones being Tanjung Manis, Simunjan, Kabong, Marudi, Telang Usan, Lawas, Asajaya, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, and Limbang.

Two districts, namely Tebedu and Tatau, remain as orange zones.

There are no green zones left in Sarawak.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 locally transmitted cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.