Covid-19 vaccine: Green light for parallel programme only after enough supply for general public, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (May 7): National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin stressed that private sector Covid-19 vaccination programme will only start after there is enough supply for the general public.

Responding to the programme in question dubbed Public Private Partnership (PPP) Immunisation Model that was specifically designed to assist workers for manufacturing and related services to receive Covid-19 vaccine jab on-site, Khairy added that the programme was an expression of interest and is yet to start.

“Referring to the Vaccination Programme for Manufacturing and Related Services), this programme will only commence when there are enough vaccines for the general public in phase three and not when vaccines are in short supply.

“If you look closely, it is just for expression of interest. This has not started,” the minister posted in his Twitter earlier today.

The vaccine programme that was circulating in social media came from the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers stating that there are two vaccination models introduced for those in the manufacturing sector and related services.

In the circular, it said that both models have been approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) after meeting with trade associations and chambers of commerce on April 26.

The other model besides PPP is dubbed the Private Immunisation Model (Special Request) for Business Travellers. — Malay Mail