Fredian appointed as new POIC CEO

KOTA KINABALU: Former Deputy State Secretary Datuk Fredian Gan has been appointed as the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Sabah Sdn Bhd’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Fredian received his appointment letter from Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Dr Joachim who is also Industrial Development Minister, expressed hope that Fredian will lead POIC Sabah sustainably as well as work closely with the ministry.

Also present at the handing over ceremony were POIC Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, Industrial Development Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Tseu Kei Yue and senior POIC officers.