Jln UMS-Indah Permai upgrading to reduce congestion in KK by 35 pct — Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (May 7): The road upgrading project along Jalan Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to Indah Permai here, which also includes the construction of elevated intersections, is expected to reduce traffic congestion by 35 per cent, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said the project that will connect several areas including Tuaran and Sepanggar to the city centre is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“The traffic congestion in the area has put a burden on road users, especially those from Tuaran and other areas,” he told Bernama and RTM at the Jelajah Ramadan programme at the state Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Integrated Complex, here yesterday.

The RM357 million project involves works to upgrade the road from a four-lane carriageway to a six-lane carriageway in addition to the construction of four elevated intersections.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said the state government through his ministry is committed to implementing the Sky Train project, which aims to connect areas within Kota Kinabalu, in its efforts to improve public transportation in the city.

“Next year, we will start (preparing the project plan). Apart from reducing traffic congestion, this Sky Train is also able to save passengers time. The infrastructure and public transport system will also become a tourist attraction and boost Sabah’s economy,” he said. — Bernama