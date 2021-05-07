Julaihi: Bridge project at Sejingkat new alignment of Samarahan-Kuching Expressway

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 7): The RM370-million Sarawak River Bridge project at Sejingkat is a new alignment of the Samarahan-Kuching Expressway that is expected to be completed in 2025, said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He added the construction of the 1.3km bridge had commenced last January.

“This bridge is a component of the new alignment which is the second alignment of the Samarahan-Kuching Expressway in our efforts to address the congestion on the current route.

“It will connect Sejingkat to the Tanjung Bako area here,” he said when met by reporters after visiting the project site near Tanjung Bako here yesterday.

The Sebuyau assemblyman said the Sarawak government will also be upgrading the existing 9km road in Tanjung Bako to an R5 road standard.

“Apart from that, a new road for the route that connects this new line to the 7km Batang Samarahan Bridge will also be constructed.

“This is a new alignment that is different from the Samarahan-Kuching Expressway route that connects Sejingkat directly to Samarahan,” he added.

He said this project is a serious effort by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to provide a better communication system to the people in Sarawak, especially in the areas involved.

“We are aware that the Kuching-Samarahan area is experiencing traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, so through the construction of this new line which is fully borne by the state government, it can address this issue,” he explained.

He added that the state government is currently upgrading the five roundabouts on the Samarahan-Kuching Expressway by installing smart traffic light systems to address the issue of congestion there.

Meanwhile, Julaihi pointed out that when the new line of the Samarahan-Kuching Expressway is completed, this will open up the socio-economic development of residents in the area.

“The earth-breaking ceremony for this bridge project is scheduled to be held on May 22 and it will be officiated by the Chief Minister,” he said.