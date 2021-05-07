Kemabong Unduk Ngadau sews own attire for pageant

TENOM: Ruth Erradiya Maik, 19, is perhaps one of the few State-level Unduk Ngadau Borderless contestants who sewed her own attire for a pageant.

“I like dancing and sewing. I want to be a fashion designer one day,” said the Unduk Ngadau representative for Kemabong.

Ruth added that she sewed her top attire for the Tenom district Unduk Ngadau borderless pageant, while she rented the sarong she wore.

She explained that she is still studying fashion design and dressmaking at the Giat Mara institute near here.

Ruth came second in the Tenom district pageant held recently.

She also described the Unduk Ngadau pageant as unique as it is probably one of the few means that allows the sub-ethnic groups in Sabah to retain their respective traditions.

“It is good for the younger and future generation as it allows them to learn about the tradition of their ancestors and look after it.”

Ruth wore the ‘baju Simbah’ and sarong, an attire worn daily by the Murut Tagol people in Sabah.