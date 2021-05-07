Make use of J-Kom to overcome low vaccine registration rates – MP

KUCHING (May 7): The federal government has been asked to make full use of the Community Communications Department, or J-Kom, to promote Covid-19 awareness campaigns as well as incentives to increase the vaccine registration rate.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said such campaigns can be carried out in areas with low registration rates, targeting those in the high-risk and vulnerable groups.

He pointed out that with all the machinery at the government’s disposal including J-Kom, Information Department and more, the main priority should be on this issue and not on any other political messages or communications.

“Since J-Kom was allocated RM40.5 million in the National Budget, the public demands transparency on what this department has achieved and what roles have they been playing in pushing this important issue of vaccine registration as well as to address vaccine hesitancy especially among certain groups and communities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Dr Yii, official data released by the Special Committee of Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) showed that the nationwide registration was currently only at 40.4 per cent.

“This (low registration rate) is even though we are halfway through Phase 2 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. In fact, we were originally supposed to enter our final Phase 3 soon.

“If we go into a more micro-level, we see even lower registrations in states such as Sabah (16.1 per cent), Kelantan (26.7 per cent), Pahang (31.5 per cent), and Terengganu (32.4 per cent).

“Such figures are worrying especially if we intend to reach a target of 80 per cent herd immunity by the end of the year,” he said.

He said the government must be proactive in looking at the issue from a granular and micro-level by identifying specific districts, sub-districts and even communities that have low registration, and then framing strategic communications based on local language and culture to boost up registration numbers.

“We were informed that the uptake for high-risk groups who are supposedly covered under Phase 2 is low with less than 30 per cent of the total target of the 9.4 million-target.

“This is worrying because they are the ones that need to be protected immediately and they run the highest risk of developing severe symptoms and even facing death upon infection.

“That is why the government cannot be merely releasing generic campaign materials and hoping that those who are hesitant will sign up eventually,” he said.

Dr Yii further stated that with countries like Canada and the United States already authorising or on the verge of authorising the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, the Malaysian government must also begin to promote registration among this age group.

“This is important as 30 per cent of our population is below 18 years old and in order to achieve herd immunity, this is an important group that we must protect especially if we want to see a more comprehensive re-opening of schools,” he said.