Man electrocuted to death at Kg Muara Tebas electrical transformer

KUCHING (May 7): A 37-year-old man died after he was electrocuted at an electrical transformer at Kampung Muara Tebas here around 10.51pm last night.

Kuching police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed the incident, said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“At the scene, the deceased was found at one of the electrical transformers.

“His body was later taken to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue for further action,” said Awang Din.

He added police are still investigating the case.

Also at the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station, who managed to bring the body out after the electricity supply at the substation was temporarily disconnected.

Assisting in the operation were technicians from Sesco.