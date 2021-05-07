Mayor defends 5 compounds a night target

KUCHING (May 7): Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has defended a key performance index (KPI) of the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) to issue at least five compounds for Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) violations a day.

He said when contacted over a viral message on the matter, the people should not worry about the KPI if they comply with the SOP.

“We need to be serious about it. It’s simple, you follow the SOP then you will be ok. If no KPI is set and everyone is relaxed over it, why bother enforcing the SOP.

“We want to bring the (Covid-19) cases down. So let us fight this virus together,” he said, adding that the KPI was set by the MBKS Covid-19 One Stop Centre.

Asked if the KPI will compel MBKS enforcers to issue compounds just to fulfill the requirement, he said: “No, why should we go and compound those who did not break the rules.”

“If you’re innocent, then you’re innocent. No one can compound you just to meet the KPI. I’m sure we will all be happy if no one breaks the SOP, meaning everyone obeyed and of course that will bring the cases down.”

He stressed that MBKS enforcers will be fair and transparent in carrying out their duties.

The viral message in WhatsApp had warned the public that enforcers from MBKS and Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) had been forced to issue at least five compounds each amounting to RM1,500, adding that those who are out after 10pm would be targetted .

On May 2, Wee announced that the MBKS Dewan Masyarakat at Jalan Padungan here has been set up as a Covid-19 One Stop Centre effective May 1.

He said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has adopted the Dewan Masyarakat as its Covid-19 One Stop Centre and the details on the centre are expected to be announced next week.

“Some members of the public have noticed that canopies have been set up at our Dewan Masyarakat, and they thought that it will be a Covid-19 immunisation centre.

“In fact, it’s not an immunisation centre but a One Stop Centre. As for the details on this One Stop Centre, the SDMC will announce next week,” he said during his regular Facebook live session on Labour Day.