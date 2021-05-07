Only 5 in a group allowed in public spaces, among new CMCO SOPs for Sarawak

KUCHING (May 7): Starting today, only a maximum of five individuals in a group are allowed in public places throughout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period until May 17 in Sarawak, according to updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) from the National Security Council.

The updated SOPs issued last night also prohibit social gatherings such as weddings and engagements, receptions, religious processions, thanksgiving prayer gatherings, anniversary events, birthday parties, reunion parties, religious processions, tahlil, and retreats.

No night clubs, pubs, or cinemas are allowed to open throughout Sarawak during the CMCO period.

Public tourist attractions such as zoos, farms, aquariums, edutainment centres, recreational parks, as well as extreme, adventure, and nature parks also not allowed to operate.

Mass activities involving big groups that would make social distancing difficult such as fun runs, fun rides, marathons, and triathlons are also banned.

As for Kuching Zone, massage, spa, and reflexology centres; all karaoke centres; gyms; and studios for yoga, Zumba, and similar activities are also not allowed throughout the CMCO period.

For the Miri, Subis, Beluru, and Telang Usan zones, farmers’ markets, night markets, and night bazaars are not allowed for red zones, except for night markets in Saberkas areas from Wednesday to Saturday.

Breaking of fast activities in those zones are allowed subject to guidelines from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

All official government and private functions and events are strictly prohibited throughout the CMCO period.

For the Sibu, Selangau, and Kapit zones, all essential services are allowed to operate between 6am and 8pm daily.

These essential services include supermarkets and shopping malls, including retailers, distributors, wholesalers, and clothing and shoe stores.

These services are allowed to operate with no more than 50 per cent of their staff capacity.

However, restaurants and eateries are prohibited to accept dine-in customers – only takeaways and deliveries are allowed.

Besides that, only three individuals are allowed in a private vehicle at a time, and all sporting and recreational activities are not allowed.

For the Betong Zone, all business and office operations are only allowed between 6am and 7pm daily.

Restaurants and eateries are not to accept dine-in customers, providing only takeaways, drive-through and delivery services only.

Massage, spa, and reflexology centres, all karaoke centres, and sporting and recreational activities are prohibited in Betong Zone throughout the CMCO period.