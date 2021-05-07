PKR wants state treasury to stop paying salaries upon expiry of DUN’s current term

KUCHING (May 7): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has called on the State Treasury Department to stop paying the salaries of all Sarawak state ministers, assistant ministers, and assemblypersons upon the expiry of the current term of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

PKR Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit said money should no longer be withdrawn from the state treasury for the salaries of any elected representatives, who are entitled for salaries and perks under the Members of the Administration and Members of State Legislative Assembly (Remuneration, Pension and Gratuities) Ordinance 2013 (Chap 68), once the term has expired.

He said the same should also apply to political secretaries appointed by the Chief Minister, who are entitled for salaries and perks under Section 13 (2)(c) of the same Ordinance, whose terms would have also expired.

“The first DUN meeting after the 11th state election was held on June 7, 2016 and therefore the current DUN term will end on June 6.

“When the DUN is either dissolved by the Chief Minister before the deadline or dissolved by itself on June 6, it means that there will be no more Sarawak Cabinet Ministers and DUN members either from the government bloc or the opposition bloc,” he said in a statement.

According to him, as there will no longer be any ministers or assemblypersons, there should also be no salaries or allowances for all of them.

The PKR Hulu Rajang chairman said upon the expiry or dissolution of the DUN, the party that formed the Sarawak government would serve as a caretaker government, which only performs normal tasks and cannot make new policy decisions.

He said in a normal situation, without an Emergency order, the election must be held within 60 days after the DUN’s term expires automatically on June 6.

“This means that the last day to hold the election will be on Aug 6, 2021 or elections must be held before or on Aug 6, 2021.

“However, because we are still under the state emergency until Aug 1, the state election can only be held subject to an order by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong. If the Covid 19 positive cases in Sarawak are still uncontrollable, then most likely the Sarawak election will have to be postponed beyond Aug 6,” he added.