Police step up roadblocks in KL, Selangor to curb interstate travel

KUALA LUMPUR (May 7): Police in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor tightened roadblocks at every toll plaza following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said they would target at least nine roadblocks around the capital, not including Putrajaya.

“Putrajaya has four roadblocks while for Kuala Lumpur, we are targeting at least nine roadblocks and we will begin implementation tomorrow,” he told Bernama today.

On the number of personnel needed, Azmi said the total will be considered from time to time as police will receive assistance from other security agencies.

Meanwhile, Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said they have implemented 50 per cent to 70 per cent of roadblocks around Selangor to ensure road users do not try to cross state borders unless they have approval.

“If anyone does not have approval, we will tell them to turn back. Like yesterday, approval was given (to those) who wanted to take their children from boarding schools,” he said when met by Bernama today. — Bernama