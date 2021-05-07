Police to watch out for ‘open-house’

KOTA KINABALU: Police will conduct patrol operations at residential areas to ensure no ‘open-house’ or gathering during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said this is to ensure everyone adheres to the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the festive celebration.

“We will conduct house-to-house inspection and if more than 20 people are found gathering, police will take immediate action.

“This is to ensure that we are able to control the spread of Covid-19 virus which could trigger a new cluster after a festive celebration,” he said on Friday.

Hazani however said only family members are allowed during the Hari Raya celebration.

He added that the 358 police teams will be on duty during Hari Raya Aidilfitri to conduct house-to-house patrol operations and police roadblocks along district borders.

“I support and welcome the decision made by the state government not to allow inter-district travel.

“We will set up 60 roadblocks throughout the state to prevent inter-district travelling between May 10 to May 16,” he said, adding that the district travel would only be permitted for emergency matters.

For the record, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang are categorised as one district.

Hazani said this after receiving 1,200 packets of ‘Bubur Lambuk’ from Petronas Staff Cooperative (KOPETRO) at the Sabah Police headquarters in Kepayan on Friday.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazli Mazlan and representative from KOPETRO Datuk Hj Saharan Untai.